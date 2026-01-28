These Three Types Of Meat Are Bobby Flay's Secret To Juicy Meatloaf

If you are a carnivore with any propensity for home cooking, odds are you have at least a few secret meatloaf tricks that'll make anyone jealous. Maybe stale bread keeps your meatloaf marvelously moist. Maybe you're fanatical about your beef blend's ideal fat-to-lean ratio. Or maybe you refer to the wisdom of some combination of grandma's old recipe cards and celebrity chef tips. One particular ingredient mashup is as likely to come from your family matriarch's own pen as the perennial Food Network favorite Bobby Flay's sundry cooking clips: the classic mix of beef, pork, and veal.

In one such video snippet, Flay uses the popular trifecta in a meatloaf that also packs in a ton of diced, roasted vegetables (via Facebook). This combination of beef, pork, and veal keeps the loaf juicy, balancing richness and flavor, and it's as close to traditional as most meatloaves get. Just like Sunday gravy, the tomato sauce that likewise inspires all manner of opinions, meatloaf recipes can differ dramatically from one kitchen to the next. But chances are an awful lot of meatloaf devotees will echo Flay's trio of primary ingredients — and for good reason.