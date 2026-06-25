Forget The Old Fashioned: Try This Vintage Bourbon Cocktail Instead

The old fashioned has come to all but define the bourbon cocktail genre and it harkens back to around 1800. But, beyond this icon of the cocktail pantheon, the world of bourbon cocktails continued to flourish. Next time you are considering one, why not opt for a Brown Derby. This cocktail arrived on the scene during the Jazz Age in the 1930s and smoothes out the bourbon component with tart grapefruit juice and honey.

You can think of a Brown Derby almost like an old fashioned that went to Florida for a winter vacation. It still has the warm and deep notes that bourbon brings to the party, but adds the zing of freshly squeezed citrus supported by the creamy vanilla sweetness of honey, rather than straight sugar and bitters. It all comes together in a drink that feels slightly softer and eminently sippable.

In true Jazz Age larger-than-life style, the Brown Derby libation has a somewhat fuzzy backstory. Brown Derby was the name of an iconic restaurant in Los Angeles, and one theory is that this drink was the spot's signature tipple. The other story goes that a bartender at the Vendôme Club located nearby created the drink as a nod to the diner. The rub is that a similar drink recipe was published around the same time in London with the name De Rigeur. Regardless of the true origin, Brown Derby is the name that stuck.