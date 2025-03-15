The 3-Ingredient Bourbon Cocktail Anyone Can Make
Whether you're sorting wet from dry martinis or figuring out what it means to make a drink "up" or "neat," mixology can be dizzying to say the least. Making a proper cocktail is equal parts craft, creativity, and chemistry. However, just because it is complex, doesn't mean it has to be complicated. There is one cocktail that proves that even the simplest of recipes can produce some seriously delicious results. Presented for your consideration is the gold rush: A three-ingredient bourbon cocktail that just about anyone can craft.
The gold rush is a blend of bourbon, lemon juice, and honey. Now, this may seem familiar to some, as these are also the ingredients that come together to make a hot toddy. However, unlike the perfect hot toddy, a gold rush is served over ice. The proportion of each ingredient varies based on recipe and personal preference. It is sweet but not saccharine, thanks to the brightness of the added lemon, and hough putting a hot toddy over ice might not sound at all refreshing, the resulting drink tastes, simply put, like sipping on sunshine. It is perhaps the perfect summer cocktail for those not so inclined towards gin or vodka drinks. And unlike the fellow bourbon based mint julep cocktail, or the classic old-fashioned, there is no pesky muddling required.
A few tips on prepping your gold rush
There are a few pointers you'll want to keep in mind when making and presenting your gold rush. For one, you won't want to just add in honey to your cocktail shaker and mix. This could result in an uneven distribution of honey, or clumps of honey settling in the bottom of your glass. Instead, you should mix a small amount of boiling water in with your honey before mixing into the cocktail. This will thin out the honey, making it easier to fully mix in with your drink. Other than this guidance, there is little fuss to worry over when making a gold rush. Simply add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with some ice and shake until cold.
You can also put your own twist on the drink with a few simple additions. For example, adding a bit of lemon peel to the cocktail will bring out some good, citrusy aromatics that will add even more vibrancy to the drink. You can also spruce up your gold rush by adding a few other mix-ins, such as Angostura bitters, or a sprig of rosemary, which can add a more complex flavor. You can also switch up your citrus by using orange. To make your gold rush into a regal gold rush, add a twist of grapefruit peel to your cocktail. Because of its simplicity, small changes in ingredients make all the difference.