The 3-Ingredient Bourbon Cocktail Anyone Can Make

Whether you're sorting wet from dry martinis or figuring out what it means to make a drink "up" or "neat," mixology can be dizzying to say the least. Making a proper cocktail is equal parts craft, creativity, and chemistry. However, just because it is complex, doesn't mean it has to be complicated. There is one cocktail that proves that even the simplest of recipes can produce some seriously delicious results. Presented for your consideration is the gold rush: A three-ingredient bourbon cocktail that just about anyone can craft.

The gold rush is a blend of bourbon, lemon juice, and honey. Now, this may seem familiar to some, as these are also the ingredients that come together to make a hot toddy. However, unlike the perfect hot toddy, a gold rush is served over ice. The proportion of each ingredient varies based on recipe and personal preference. It is sweet but not saccharine, thanks to the brightness of the added lemon, and hough putting a hot toddy over ice might not sound at all refreshing, the resulting drink tastes, simply put, like sipping on sunshine. It is perhaps the perfect summer cocktail for those not so inclined towards gin or vodka drinks. And unlike the fellow bourbon based mint julep cocktail, or the classic old-fashioned, there is no pesky muddling required.