The Right Air Fryer Temperature For Perfectly Crispy Chicken Wings — Not Burned Nor Undercooked

One of my absolute favorite recipes to cook is a batch of wings. I love to serve them alongside a range of sauces while entertaining, or just as a relaxed summer Sunday night dinner with some corn on the cob. Over time, I've perfected my seasoning and cooking method in my quest to get wings that have the crispiest texture while still being tender and tasty on the inside. I've debated over air fryer versus oven in which appliance is better for crispy chicken wings, but I've finally found my go-to method. I cook them in the air fryer at 390 degrees Fahrenheit, and I'm always left with a crispy exterior that's neither burnt or soggy.

Part of my secret is that it's about time, not temp. When I've tried going higher in temperature, I've ended up with a burnt outside, and when I've attempted a lower temperature, the wings are too soft. So I air-fry them at 390 degrees Fahrenheit, but I make sure to keep an eye on the cooking time. I'll typically set the air fryer for eight to 10 minutes. Then I flip the wings and cook for another eight minutes. I'll check them again, shake them around, and cook for another couple minutes to end up with the perfect texture. If the wings I bought are particularly hefty in size, I'll raise the temp up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for the last two minutes of cooking.