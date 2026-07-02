The Right Air Fryer Temperature For Perfectly Crispy Chicken Wings — Not Burned Nor Undercooked
One of my absolute favorite recipes to cook is a batch of wings. I love to serve them alongside a range of sauces while entertaining, or just as a relaxed summer Sunday night dinner with some corn on the cob. Over time, I've perfected my seasoning and cooking method in my quest to get wings that have the crispiest texture while still being tender and tasty on the inside. I've debated over air fryer versus oven in which appliance is better for crispy chicken wings, but I've finally found my go-to method. I cook them in the air fryer at 390 degrees Fahrenheit, and I'm always left with a crispy exterior that's neither burnt or soggy.
Part of my secret is that it's about time, not temp. When I've tried going higher in temperature, I've ended up with a burnt outside, and when I've attempted a lower temperature, the wings are too soft. So I air-fry them at 390 degrees Fahrenheit, but I make sure to keep an eye on the cooking time. I'll typically set the air fryer for eight to 10 minutes. Then I flip the wings and cook for another eight minutes. I'll check them again, shake them around, and cook for another couple minutes to end up with the perfect texture. If the wings I bought are particularly hefty in size, I'll raise the temp up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for the last two minutes of cooking.
Strategies for perfectly crispy air-fried wings
While the temperature helps my wings achieve the right level of crispiness, there are also some steps I take to prep the wings. First, before I season, I always blot the wings off. This helps remove any extra water that may affect the crispness of the skin. Second, I season every inch of the chicken with garlic salt, paprika, and onion powder ... I lay the seasoning on thick. I've found that a good dry rub also helps crisp up the chicken wings while packing it with punchy flavor.
Additionally, I don't spray much oil on the actual wings, but I do make sure my air fryer basket is sprayed down with oil to keep the skin from sticking to it as the chicken cooks. And I never make the air fryer mistake of overcrowding the basket. I keep a little bit of space between each wing so that the pieces can cook evenly and thoroughly. I might have to make repeated batches to do this, but it's worth it to never get soggy chicken wings again. Instead, I end up with perfectly seasoned, perfectly crisp wings.