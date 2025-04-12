Air Fryer Vs Oven: Which Is Better For Crispy Chicken Wings?

Among poultry creations, it's hard to top a batch of chicken wings. Whether coated in the classic Buffalo sauce or flavored with a creative twist, it's a dish that's all about texture. So when you're keen to craft wings at home, there's one central aim: crispiness. Sure, deep frying is the classic method to achieve such a texture, but it's simply a little too messy for many a home cook. And that sets up the battle of two more domestically-friendly candidates: air fryer vs. oven.

Rest assured, with the right technique, the perfect chicken wing can result either way. You just need to achieve the conditions for crisping: high heat that evaporates water and melts fat from the skin, turning the wing crunchy while the interior remains succulent. Uniform blazing temperatures are also necessary for the golden brown, crackly exterior.

An air fryer's intensely heated circulation streamlines such qualities. Through convective heating, the device achieves crisping quicker — reducing cooking time by over a third — but also alleviates stress regarding prep. Conversely, the oven, which for many Americans is not a convection device like the air fryer, heats using only top and bottom elements in a bigger space. There's less concentrated heat, which means specialized techniques, additional ingredients, and potential oil splatters to compensate. Overall, there are more mistakes to be made while baking chicken wings, making the air fryer a breezier choice for crispy wings.