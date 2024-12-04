The Common Mistakes That Are Preventing Your Air Fryer Foods From Getting Crispy

Air fryers may be the greatest invention since sliced bread, and as they've become increasingly popular, creative new ways to put this appliance to use seem to emerge all the time. And yet, while air fryers have proven to be versatile, efficient, and even superior to traditional cooking methods in so many ways, there are still plenty of mistakes that can ruin an air-fried meal and prevent foods from becoming the perfectly crispy dishes we've come to expect.

Fortunately, these blunders are fairly easy to avoid. Chowhound spoke exclusively to a professional to help break down some of the most common mistakes that prevent peak crispiness, plus how to prevent them. Rachel Buck, the senior demo chef at the Ninja Test Kitchen, took the time to give us her top three tips for air-frying success.

Her first suggestion has to do with the science behind how overcrowding the basket can be the culprit in soggy dishes. "If the food is stacked too high, it can trap moisture and prevent even cooking," Buck says. This may mean you have to break down your cooking into smaller batches, but in the end, you'll have better luck getting crispy results.