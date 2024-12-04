The Common Mistakes That Are Preventing Your Air Fryer Foods From Getting Crispy
Air fryers may be the greatest invention since sliced bread, and as they've become increasingly popular, creative new ways to put this appliance to use seem to emerge all the time. And yet, while air fryers have proven to be versatile, efficient, and even superior to traditional cooking methods in so many ways, there are still plenty of mistakes that can ruin an air-fried meal and prevent foods from becoming the perfectly crispy dishes we've come to expect.
Fortunately, these blunders are fairly easy to avoid. Chowhound spoke exclusively to a professional to help break down some of the most common mistakes that prevent peak crispiness, plus how to prevent them. Rachel Buck, the senior demo chef at the Ninja Test Kitchen, took the time to give us her top three tips for air-frying success.
Her first suggestion has to do with the science behind how overcrowding the basket can be the culprit in soggy dishes. "If the food is stacked too high, it can trap moisture and prevent even cooking," Buck says. This may mean you have to break down your cooking into smaller batches, but in the end, you'll have better luck getting crispy results.
Keeping food crispy in your air fryer
Rachel Buck shared another pitfall when it comes to achieving crunch: not preheating your air fryer. "Preheating helps ensure the food starts cooking immediately, promoting crispiness," she says. This typically only takes a few minutes and makes a major difference for your dish.
Finally, while air fryers are famous for their ability to cook with less oil than classic frying methods, Buck said some cooks are going too far and not using quite enough. "Foods like fries, breaded chicken, and vegetables need a light coating of oil to get crispy," she explains. So, what happens if you're using too little of this lipid? "Skipping this step can result in dry, chewy textures," Buck says. And that's definitely not a desirable outcome for any of your air-fried foods.
Even if you're familiar with how your air fryer gets foods so crispy, there are still big mistakes you'll want to stop making with your air fryer (even including where you put it in your kitchen). But with these expert suggestions, you can cook with confidence that your finished dish will be as crispy as it is in your daydreams.