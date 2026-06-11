How Chinese Salt And Pepper Spare Ribs Stay Tender Under A Crispy Coating

Chinese cuisine is extremely popular, but its techniques can sometimes feel a bit elusive for those unfamiliar with it. Fret not, though: We're here to spill the secret to tender salt and pepper spare ribs — and you might even have the magic ingredient just sitting in your cupboard. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Herman Ng, owner of Xo Brasserie in Charleston, South Carolina, who gave us the lowdown on how to get a succulent bite despite the crispy coating of Chinese salt and pepper spare ribs.

"A trick or secret is cornstarch. It's pretty prevalent in Chinese cooking, especially in Cantonese cuisine," he shared. "I would use a small spoonful of cornstarch on the ribs after they have been marinated to lock in the flavor and juices. It also helps prevent the ribs from becoming dry." Cornstarch usually makes an appearance in Chinese cuisine when velveting, which is the cooking technique used for the most tender stir-fried meat. Typically, cooks use it for a wok-tossing action to make two things happen. One is to boost the meat's tenderness and two is to give the sauce more body.

To really get the best flavor that matches the tenderness of the spare ribs, Ng advises marinating the ribs the night before. While it's not always better to marinate food for longer, a great rule of thumb is to allot at least four hours to let the ribs soak in all that flavor if you can't leave them overnight. Don't let it go past two days, or it will affect the meat's texture.