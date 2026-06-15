Here's What Your Range Hood Actually Does While You Cook

Range hoods' main job is dealing with the emissions from your stove. When it comes to your oven, they may help catch some of the hot air that comes out of oven vents, or steam and smoke when you open the oven door. However, most built-in ovens have fans that do a lot of the same work.

With all of this in mind, there's one key question: Do you really need to use your range hood? After all, they can be loud and annoying. But it's probably worth putting up with the noise, especially if you have a gas stove. This is because they can emit carbon monoxide, which can lead to reduced oxygen intake, along with nitrogen dioxide and formaldehyde. These latter two are linked to cancer and respiratory damage. So for your own health, using the range hood is a wise idea.

If your stove is electric instead of gas, you won't have to worry about those pollutants, although cooking can still produce fine particles that are generally not good for your respiratory system, so the range hood is still useful for filtering those out. The other benefits are more about convenience and comfort. Grease splatters, hot air, and lingering food smells probably won't harm you, but switching the range hood on may make life a little more comfortable and could help out with cleaning by catching stray grease — just don't forget to clean your range hood filters every once in a while.