What Happens When Your Range Hood Doesn't Vent Outside (And Why It Matters)

Though it's a fairly easy task to degrease your kitchen cabinets with Dawn dish soap, a decent range hood over your cooktop is the best way to keep your cabinets clean, as well as improve the air quality in your kitchen. The reason your kitchen gets so much dirtier when you forget to flip on your range hood's ventilation fan is that cooking vapors are full of particulate matter. This includes miniscule droplets of fat and cooking oil, tiny bits of charred food, and other debris from cooking food.

When your range hood is properly vented to the outdoors, it carries the majority of these particles outside your home, not only reducing how often you need to wipe your counters, but also reducing your risk of developing respiratory issues. If your range hood isn't working properly, or you simply don't have one, particulate matter can build up inside your kitchen, reducing air quality and increasing your chances of, for example, developing aggravated asthma or an irregular heartbeat. Children and pets are at a higher risk for these conditions since their lungs are smaller than an adult human's.

Since prevention is the best way to remedy this problem, it's crucial to make sure your range hood is the right size for your kitchen and to keep it well-maintained. If your range hood recirculates air through a charcoal filter rather than venting it outside, as in most apartments, you need to change the filter regularly to keep the air in your kitchen clean and safe.