Why Have So Many People Switched From Gas To Electric Ovens?
Whether gas or electric, ovens and oven ranges with stovetops are an inevitable part of our homes. We use them to cook, bake, and, depending on the emergency, even melt crayons to give them a second life. With that in mind, gas ovens still dominate American kitchens, with more than 47 million households relying on them. This has been the norm for more than a century given that electric ovens, invented by U.S. scientist William Hadaway in the 19th century, first appeared on the market in the late 1920s.
However, in recent years, many homeowners have abandoned traditions and gone hunting for the absolute best electric ovens on the market, according to reviews. There are several reasons electric oven ranges are gaining momentum, including that electric stovetops last longer, but one of the biggest reasons is that they are significantly safer. Electric ovens do not rely on an open flame, which means the chances of accidental fires or ignition are significantly reduced. Unlike gas ovens, which require proper ventilation and maintenance to prevent gas buildup and, therefore, carbon monoxide poisoning, electric models eliminate the risk of gas leaks. Another positive benefit of using an electric oven is that it's much easier to clean. With gas ovens, many components, such as grates and burners, must be removed and cleaned separately. In contrast, modern electric ovens feature smooth surfaces and self-cleaning options that reduce the need for scrubbing and make cleanup far simpler.
Greater energy efficiency is making electric ovens more attractive
Considering electric ovens achieve up to 80% efficiency in heat-up tests compared to up to 40% for gas models (via Thunder Said Energy), it comes as no surprise that the number of consumers gravitating toward electric models is increasing. This efficiency, combined with lower emissions compared to gas ovens, also makes electric ovens a more environmentally friendly choice. What's more, a 2024 study carried out by the Columbia Climate School found that switching from a gas oven to an electric model can greatly improve indoor air quality. This seemingly small change can reduce nitrogen dioxide pollution by more than 50%. However, electric ranges are not automatically efficient — you need to avoid using the wrong burner size, the electric stovetop mistake that wastes tons of energy.
Finally, reliability is another reason more people are choosing electric ovens over gas. Although both gas systems and the electric grid can be disrupted, especially during outages or extreme weather conditions, electric kitchens offer far more backup solutions. These include solar panels and battery storage systems, which can keep all your electric appliances running with no interruptions. If you're wondering whether it's time for an oven upgrade, it is. Leave your outdated gas oven in the past and go for a safer, more reliable, and more efficient alternative.