Why Have So Many People Switched From Gas To Electric Ovens?

Whether gas or electric, ovens and oven ranges with stovetops are an inevitable part of our homes. We use them to cook, bake, and, depending on the emergency, even melt crayons to give them a second life. With that in mind, gas ovens still dominate American kitchens, with more than 47 million households relying on them. This has been the norm for more than a century given that electric ovens, invented by U.S. scientist William Hadaway in the 19th century, first appeared on the market in the late 1920s.

However, in recent years, many homeowners have abandoned traditions and gone hunting for the absolute best electric ovens on the market, according to reviews. There are several reasons electric oven ranges are gaining momentum, including that electric stovetops last longer, but one of the biggest reasons is that they are significantly safer. Electric ovens do not rely on an open flame, which means the chances of accidental fires or ignition are significantly reduced. Unlike gas ovens, which require proper ventilation and maintenance to prevent gas buildup and, therefore, carbon monoxide poisoning, electric models eliminate the risk of gas leaks. Another positive benefit of using an electric oven is that it's much easier to clean. With gas ovens, many components, such as grates and burners, must be removed and cleaned separately. In contrast, modern electric ovens feature smooth surfaces and self-cleaning options that reduce the need for scrubbing and make cleanup far simpler.