Wait, Are You Supposed To Tip Your Butcher?

Sometimes, the rules for tipping are clear: In the United States, it's important to tip servers, taxi drivers, and hairdressers, to name a few jobs. This American restaurant etiquette doesn't always apply overseas, and not every industry requires tipping. However, there are certain gray areas, and a butcher shop is a great example – there isn't a clear-cut answer to whether you should tip butchers.

To get some clarity, Chowhound spoke with Koji Fujioka, manager of The Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley, California, which is known for its artisanal approach to meats. He shared that tips are fairly common at his shop, although he noted that such tips may be related to the relatively hard work that the butchers put in. "Our style of butchery, being 'whole animal' butchery, is labor-intensive and a craft that we put a lot of effort into," he said. "We wholeheartedly accept tips when people want to show appreciation for the efforts our butchers make, but it's not expected as it might be in a business such as a restaurant."

Generally speaking, tipping might be a good idea when making specialized requests, such as custom-cutting beef for a roast or breaking down a whole duck. This is in contrast to less labor-intensive work, such as ringing up spices or cooking oils, which The Local Butcher Shop also sells. Fujioka informed us that the average tip is around $5 to $10 at his shop, but tip or no tip, the decision to support smaller butchery businesses over a large supermarket chain is valued.