The Steak-Ordering Trend That May Cause More Problems Than It Solves

For a long time, the worst thing you could ever ask for in a fancy steakhouse was a well-done steak. Cooks and chefs have long complained about overcooking expensive steaks because the meat becomes tough and dry, but these days they have an entirely new problem on their hands: people ordering steaks by temperature and adding the word "plus."

It's not clear when or where this ordering trend originated, but chefs in Reddit's r/Chefit, a subreddit for professional chefs, report on a thread that customers have requested this order in restaurants from Chicago to Hawaii. Perhaps the most common variation is a request for "medium rare plus", but diners have started using it for all the different temperatures to denote that they want their meat cooked just a tiny bit more or less than the standard rare, medium rare, and so on. Essentially it's asking for the steak to be cooked in between temperatures, which isn't as easy for cooks as it sounds.

The problem with asking for meat cooked with the word "plus" attached is that there's not a lot of wiggle room between each meat temperature, and it's a challenge for the kitchen staff to accommodate this. People may think that ordering this way is helpful because it seems more specific, but It's actually better to just stick to the commonly accepted five categories: rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, and well done. In fact, most of the time when someone is describing a steak with the word plus, they're simply asking for it to be cooked at the next higher temperature level.