All You Need For Perfectly Tender Shredded Chicken Is This Appliance

Perfectly shredded chicken is one of the most useful things you can keep in your fridge for fast and easy weeknight dinners. Blend it with some tangy, tomato-based sauce to make delicious shredded chicken sloppy joes, stuff it inside tacos with homemade salsa, stir it into pasta, or make a refreshingly fruity chicken salad to enjoy with crackers. Of course, shredded chicken is also notorious for getting mealy and dry, which can significantly affect the flavor and your subsequent enjoyment of your food.

One of the best ways to ensure your shredded chicken is tender and moist is to make it yourself in the almighty slow cooker. This method is extremely similar to poaching, which produces juicy, tender shredded chicken almost every time. However, using the slow cooker is easier and doesn't take up your whole oven for hours at a time. Instead, you can simply plop your raw chicken into the slow cooker, add enough water or broth to cover, and set it on HIGH for around 3 hours, or use the LOW setting for up to 6 hours.

Since the chicken is cooked in warm liquid, it'll be juicier and more tender than shredded chicken that's been baked or roasted. Be sure to shred your chicken while it's still warm to make things easier, and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. To keep it moist as it cools, spoon some of the cooking liquid into the shredded chicken and gently toss to ensure it's evenly coated.