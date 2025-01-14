The Easy Cooking Method For Effortless Shredded Chicken

Shredded chicken is a versatile food that can be incorporated into numerous tasty dishes — from Mexican-inspired foods like enchiladas, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas to salads, soups, pot pie, and barbecue chicken buns. While often baked in the oven, chicken is actually among several foods that are better when cooked in water. Baking your chicken can dry it out, but poaching it will give you juicy, tender chicken that shreds easily.

Poaching is an easy cooking method that involves gently cooking your food in liquid like water, stock, milk, butter, broth, or wine. This simple method perfectly cooks delicate foods without risk of overcooking and provides even, consistent results. Unlike sous vide which involves putting food in a vacuum sealed bag before putting it in the water, with poaching, the food is cooked directly in the liquid. Foods that are commonly poached include eggs, seafood like fish and lobster, vegetables like asparagus, leeks, and carrots, stone fruits, and poultry.

When making shredded chicken, you want chicken that's moist and easy to pull apart, without a thick sear that is difficult to cut through. The gentle, low temperature process of poaching makes it the best method to achieve this. As a bonus, it's super simple to do. Follow a few tips and you'll learn how to easily poach chicken so it tastes good.