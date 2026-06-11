The Science Behind Soft Bread Vs Crusty And Chewy (One Thing Makes All The Difference)

Whether you need a loaf that's soft and tender or crusty and chewy, the key to getting what you want is understanding that the most important factor is hydration. To understand the primary ingredients that affect bread's texture inside and out, we reached out to Allyson Reedy, food writer and author of "30 Breads to Bake Before You Die," and Amy Scherber, founder of Amy's Bread, located at Chelsea Market and other venues across New York City. Both spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the secret to making soft versus chewy bread.

While there are many styles of bread, from soft brioche to crusty baguettes to dense sourdoughs, one ingredient determines each bread's texture. According to Reedy, "Water is the unsung hero of bread. We talk a lot about flour, yeast, and starters, but the amount of water you use — and even the temperature — plays a big role in how your loaf turns out."

Hydration is the ratio of water or water-containing liquids to flour (by weight) in a given recipe. The dough's hydration matters in baking because it impacts how much strength-building gluten forms in the dough. Higher-hydration doughs are stickier and wetter, giving the gluten-forming proteins in these doughs more water to absorb, which allows them more ability to move. This can create more steam, larger air pockets, and a crisp crust. "A high-hydration loaf is associated with the crisp-crusted, almost custardy interior you get at all the fancy bakeries," Reedy says. Lower-hydration doughs tend to be smoother and easier to handle, but less water means gluten hydrates and stretches less, leading to a softer, denser crumb.