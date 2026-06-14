Gen Xers Will Remember This Nostalgic '80s Burger Chain That Has An Endless Self-Serve Toppings Bar
As a card-carrying member of Gen X, there are quite a few things I grew up with that have gone the way of the rotary phone, including plenty of great restaurants. Like the mall food court staples that are things of the past and restaurant chains that have long been forgotten about, Fuddruckers has a special place in the hearts of many Gen Xers. The chain isn't gone for good, but there are fewer than four dozen remaining across North America. That's a far cry from the hundred it operated at the height of its popularity. The chain, which was founded in 1979 and focused on selling great burgers on homemade buns, grew to phenomenon status during the '80s thanks to its endless self-serve toppings bar. You could order your hamburger and go to town adding as many toppings as you want so your burger would be made exactly the way you like it.
Today, the toppings bar at Fuddruckers includes all the standards that you'd expect to make a good burger, like lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and cheese sauce to make the burger extra sloppy. But the beauty is that you can pick and choose which ones you want and how much of each it will take to make your burger just the way you like it. For Gen Xers, visiting one of the remaining Fuddruckers is a blast from the past, and for the younger generations, it's a lesson in '80s and '90s dining culture.
Fuddruckers has a complicated history
Fuddruckers experienced rapid growth in the '80s and '90s, which is likely attributed to its great burgers and customizable toppings bar, but it wasn't able to sustain that momentum. The original owner, Phil Romano (the founder of the popular '90s chain Romano's Macaroni Grill), sold the brand to Magic Brands in 1998 to focus on other ventures (the aforementioned Romano's Macaroni Grill), but that company had to file for bankruptcy in 2010. Fuddruckers was then acquired by a cafeteria-style restaurant company known as Luby's when it purchased Magic Brands that same year, which allowed the Fuddruckers name to hang on despite the turmoil.
But the rough ride wasn't quite over. Eventually, Luby's decided to liquidate Fuddruckers and the chain once again changed hands in 2021, this time to the owner of Black Titan Franchise Systems, Nicholas Perkins, who planned to revitalize the dying brand. Good intentions couldn't withstand the toll that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the restaurant industry and things continued to decline, with many locations shuttering their doors.
While Gen X might lay claim to Fuddruckers' heyday, the chain is still hanging on. There are several locations in Texas and Florida, and others dispersed throughout the rest of the country. You'll even find a Fuddruckers in Puerto Rico, one in Mexico, and one in Canada. And Perkins, who still owns the chain, is working to regrow its presence — new locations opened in 2025 and more are planned for the future. In sticking to its original model of fresh burgers, homemade buns, and an endless toppings bar, Fuddruckers holds a place of nostalgia in the hearts of Gen X and hopes to win over the hearts of younger generations as well.