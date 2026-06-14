Gen Xers Will Remember This Nostalgic '80s Burger Chain That Has An Endless Self-Serve Toppings Bar

As a card-carrying member of Gen X, there are quite a few things I grew up with that have gone the way of the rotary phone, including plenty of great restaurants. Like the mall food court staples that are things of the past and restaurant chains that have long been forgotten about, Fuddruckers has a special place in the hearts of many Gen Xers. The chain isn't gone for good, but there are fewer than four dozen remaining across North America. That's a far cry from the hundred it operated at the height of its popularity. The chain, which was founded in 1979 and focused on selling great burgers on homemade buns, grew to phenomenon status during the '80s thanks to its endless self-serve toppings bar. You could order your hamburger and go to town adding as many toppings as you want so your burger would be made exactly the way you like it.

Today, the toppings bar at Fuddruckers includes all the standards that you'd expect to make a good burger, like lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and cheese sauce to make the burger extra sloppy. But the beauty is that you can pick and choose which ones you want and how much of each it will take to make your burger just the way you like it. For Gen Xers, visiting one of the remaining Fuddruckers is a blast from the past, and for the younger generations, it's a lesson in '80s and '90s dining culture.