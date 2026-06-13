Use This Frozen Lemonade Shortcut To Cool Down On Brutally Hot Days

Long hot days just beg for icy cold drinks, and nothing quite makes your mouth pucker in anticipation of refreshment than a tall, cool glass of lemonade. Unless, that is, you opt for lemonade of the 2.0 variety by making it frozen. While frozen lemonade may sound complicated and time consuming, you can MacGyver it in just a few minutes with a cheap and cheerful bag-in-bag method.

No need for specialized equipment, this hack is so easy (and fun) you can send the kids out to do it in the backyard. All it takes is pouring lemonade into a zip-top bag, inserting that bag into a larger zip-top bag filled with ice and plenty of salt, and then shaking it silly until it starts to freeze (aka up to 10 minutes). To keep your hands from getting too cold during the process, consider wearing gloves or wrapping the bag in a dish towel. Bonus, this icy lemonade technique is part delicious treat and part science lesson, as the salt lowers the temperature of the ice, helping to make the lemonade pleasingly slushy and super cold. Note to anyone trying this at home to just make sure the bags are properly sealed, of course.