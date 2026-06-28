This Culver's Ordering Hack Gets You A Better Burger Every Time

As we often say at Chowhound, the best fast food secret menu items and hacks are often the simplest. And when it comes to ordering at Culver's, this ultra-cheesy burger trick is no exception. The hack is simple: instead of ordering the restaurant's standard ButterBurger, you order two grilled cheese sandwiches and a single burger patty, then use the grilled cheeses as the bun. This burger variation follows the same creative spirit as other menu tweaks by transforming a familiar menu item into something entirely different, similar to how you can give the Culver's grilled cheese a crispy twist by adding chicken tenders. And with two grilled cheese sandwiches standing in for burger buns, this one may be the most delicious hack yet.

Culver's grilled cheese sandwiches are made with melted American cheese between slices of toasted sourdough bread, so this bread will have a much chewier and more substantial texture than a traditional burger bun with its own built-in gooey melt. And even better is that the grilled cheese can be customized with additions like bacon, tomato, pickles, onions, and jalapeños so you can essentially build your burger toppings directly into the "bun" itself. Then you just need to sandwich a burger patty into the middle and you have possibly the most inventive cheeseburger we've ever heard of. If maximum cheesiness if your goal, order the burger patty with cheese too, and you'll end up with at least three layers of melted American cheese — triple that of a standard Culver's cheeseburger.