Another common issue with canned cherry pie filling is its runny texture. To fix this fruit filling faux pas, turn to a thickening agent. Now's the time to whip out your cornstarch, a versatile kitchen staple for cleaning and cooking alike. Mix a tablespoon with an equal amount of cold water to create a slightly thick paste, then stir it into the filling. Heat the mixture over medium heat until it simmers and thickens. It's important to remember to heat up the cornstarch though, because that's the only way to activate its thickening effect. Simply adding it to the filling will not give you the desired consistency. Other alternatives to cornstarch include tapioca starch or arrowroot powder. These thickeners also need to be heated for them to gelatinize. With proper attention to the filling, you will have a pie that holds shape and offers the perfect texture in each slice.

While these are great options, you might also consider thickening agents that do not require heat, like clear gel or tapioca granules. It's Just! Clear Gel Modified Food Starch is an affordable substitute and only contains one ingredient. All you have to do is add water and it thickens into your desired consistency. Avoid adding flour unless it's your only option though, because if you do, you will undoubtedly have to sacrifice some of that delicious flavor. Flour also gives your filling a more pasty texture, whereas clear gel will leave your cherry pie filling looking glossy and appetizing.