It's Easy To Fix Syrupy Store-Bought Cherry Pie Filling In Seconds
Store-bought cherry pie filling might be convenient, but it often comes with an overly sweet, syrupy consistency that can overshadow the juicy fruit. Fortunately, enhancing its flavor and texture is pretty straightforward. One tried-and-true approach is to introduce complementary flavors. A splash of lemon juice can cut through the sweetness and grating in some lemon zest gives it a yummy tang. On the sweeter side, a little bit of either vanilla or almond extract adds depth. For a warmer, spicier filling, consider sprinkling in a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg. These ingredients can elevate the filling and make it taste closer to a homemade version.
Another effective and lesser-known method that's sure to transform canned cherry pie filling is to simply add more fruit. Incorporating fresh, frozen, or canned cherries into the filling balances the syrup-to-fruit ratio and introduces a more natural cherry flavor. By making these simple adjustments, you can turn basic store-bought filling into one that tastes like it was made from scratch. Once you're done with the filling and finish preparing your dessert, you can serve your delicious cherry pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream (making homemade whipped cream from scratch is easier than you think).
More creative ways to thicken pie filing
Another common issue with canned cherry pie filling is its runny texture. To fix this fruit filling faux pas, turn to a thickening agent. Now's the time to whip out your cornstarch, a versatile kitchen staple for cleaning and cooking alike. Mix a tablespoon with an equal amount of cold water to create a slightly thick paste, then stir it into the filling. Heat the mixture over medium heat until it simmers and thickens. It's important to remember to heat up the cornstarch though, because that's the only way to activate its thickening effect. Simply adding it to the filling will not give you the desired consistency. Other alternatives to cornstarch include tapioca starch or arrowroot powder. These thickeners also need to be heated for them to gelatinize. With proper attention to the filling, you will have a pie that holds shape and offers the perfect texture in each slice.
While these are great options, you might also consider thickening agents that do not require heat, like clear gel or tapioca granules. It's Just! Clear Gel Modified Food Starch is an affordable substitute and only contains one ingredient. All you have to do is add water and it thickens into your desired consistency. Avoid adding flour unless it's your only option though, because if you do, you will undoubtedly have to sacrifice some of that delicious flavor. Flour also gives your filling a more pasty texture, whereas clear gel will leave your cherry pie filling looking glossy and appetizing.