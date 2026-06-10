This Sam's Club Bakery Find Is Made For Summer And Less Than $1 Per Serving

When the warmer months roll around, so do all the outdoor gatherings. While the mains and sides are crucial at the picnic table, the desserts are just as important. If you're in charge of bringing the dessert to a cookout, Sam's Club is the place you need to be shopping. Sam's Cub has a number of tasty bakery items to choose from, and there's a new summery dessert you need to be on the lookout for next time you shop. Sam's Club has released a nine-count pack of Member's Mark lemon bar blondies, and it's quite the catch.

The store's lemon bar blondies are chewy with a tart citrus flavor, and are coated in powdered sugar. The best part about these blondies is the price — the nine-count pack is sold for $8.84, which comes out to less than $1 per bar. Sam's Club is known for its delicious and affordable desserts (such as custom cakes that are half the price of Walmart's), and the lemon bar blondies might be another hit. These bars are also big enough that you can cut them into smaller pieces if you're looking to serve a larger crowd.