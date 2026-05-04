Deciding Between Sam's Club's And Walmart's Bakeries For Your Next Custom Cake? Here's What To Know

Whether you're looking for a cake for a birthday, holiday, or anniversary, working with a grocery store bakery is a simple, easy way to get a custom cake at a reasonable price that tastes great. If you have access to both a Walmart and a Sam's Club, it can be tough to decide which option makes the most sense. Both offer some benefits, so we dug into the details of what you get for your money when it comes to custom cakes at each spot, as well as what customers say about the appearance and taste of the cakes.

It all comes down to your priorities. If you're willing to pay more (almost double, actually), and you have a super-specific design in mind, stick with Walmart. If taste is your priority — and you're looking to save some serious cash — you're better off ordering a cake from Sam's Club. Both stores offer easy online ordering and customizable options, so it's simple to grab a custom cake from either.