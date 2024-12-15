What's The Difference Between Blondies And Brownies?

If it's all the same ingredients minus the chocolate, you might be wondering why anyone ever bakes blondies. But blondies have a few differentiating factors that make them worthy of a place on your dessert table. First, blondies are characterized by a rich butterscotch taste that comes from brown sugar, vanilla extract, and, usually, browned butter. While brownie recipes typically call for regular granulated sugar, the molasses in brown sugar adds a certain depth of caramel flavor to blondies. Alongside the vanilla, browning the butter helps to bring out a nutty, toasted taste that conjures nostalgic memories of freshly baked cookies.

Plus, while a brownie recipe might throw in (controversial) chopped walnuts or a sprinkling of chocolate chips, blondie recipes are very forgiving and can withstand the kitchen sink of mix-ins. Of course, you can add back your missing chopped chocolate, but you can also get experimental, like with rhubarb and white chocolate or dried cranberries and pistachios. With blondies, the pantry-ready possibilities are truly endless. As a bonus, a blondie's more cookie-like consistency means they're usually out of the oven in half the time.

If you're torn between which to make, maybe try a brookie. Brookies, as every food writer will tell you, are the best of both worlds. An easy way to upgrade boxed brownies, they combine a layer of brownie batter with dollops of cookie dough. Try layering your brownie batter with a layer of blondie batter for a deluxe, multidimensional dessert.