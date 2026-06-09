Make Leftover Pot Roast The Star Of Your Next Taco Tuesday

Tuesdays are always a good excuse to celebrate with tasty tacos. And to be honest, every day can be a Tuesday if there are good tacos on the line. After all, there are so many different taco styles and ingredients to choose from that you could make a different recipe every day. The best part? You don't always have to make everything from scratch either. Tacos are a great way to use up leftovers, especially if you have the remains of a delicious pot roast sitting in your fridge. After all, that pot roast can be turned into delicious taco meat.

Making pot roast is easy — you only need three ingredients and a slow cooker to make an easy version. And there's almost always plenty of leftovers, so like many other cook once and eat twice dishes, you can repurpose the roast for another meal and save on that ever-growing grocery bill. In other words, a pot roast on Monday makes for perfect tacos on Tuesday. The slow cooked meat comes out very similar to a popular Mexican meat dish, barbacoa, which is often used as taco filling. This dish of slowly braised beef originated in the Caribbean but was perfected over time in Mexican cuisine.

So, when you're ready to make your tacos, simply shred the leftover pot roast meat and add some Mexican seasonings and toppings to spice it up. Salsa, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, and onions give you plenty of options.