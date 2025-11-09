The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For An Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

After a long day at work or a fun Saturday spent apple picking and enjoying fall foliage, nothing hits the spot like a warm, comforting pot roast. While some tips for making delicious pot roast involve obscure spices and extra effort, the only three ingredients you need for this easy, pared-down version are a beef roast, a can of cream of mushroom soup, and an envelope of onion soup mix. The secret to this recipe's simplicity and tenderness is the slow cooker. Using low heat over several hours, the slow cooker transforms the beef into a fall-apart tender meal without requiring your attention, making it easy to prepare this dish in the morning, forget about it, and enjoy it for dinner.

To keep the process even more fuss-free, skip making your own traditional gravy. Instead, use the cream of mushroom soup and onion soup mix to coat the roast with savory, salty flavors that mingle beautifully with the meat's natural juices to create a rich, flavorful sauce.

Apart from being incredibly easy, this three-ingredient recipe is far more flavorful than the sum of its parts. It's also an affordable way to feed a crowd, and you can impress guests by pairing your pot roast with tasty sides like fresh arugula salad and cheesy garlic bread. Leftovers are ideal for making succulent sandwiches and hearty pasta dishes if you're cooking for the week ahead.