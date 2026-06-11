How Much A Lobster Dinner Cost In The '60s

If you've been out for a lobster dinner lately, you know it can be pretty pricey. Even in Maine, where more than 80% of these tasty crustaceans are harvested, you can pay between $23 and $35, depending on factors like the season and the type of restaurant. You'll pay even more if you live further away, over $45 per pound at some upscale restaurants. Perhaps you're longing for a time when lobsters were a little cheaper — say, in the 1960s. In that decade, depending on where you lived and the particular year, you could gorge on a lobster dinner for as little as $2.50. If you were farther away, say, in Minnesota, you'd pay something closer to $4.50.

Before you get up in arms about how great things were back in the day, we have to adjust this price for inflation. When we do, the price differences aren't that stark, but it was still cheaper 60 years ago. That $2.50 lobster dinner from Mike's Ship-A-Hoy in Long Beach, New York, from 1960 (per a Facebook posting of the original menu) is equivalent to $28.22 today. And that $4.50 lobster from the Lobster House in Spring Valley, Minnesota, based on the original menu, would cost the equivalent of $50.80, which is still cheaper than $45 a pound. There are several reasons lobster is one of those foods that were once seen as cheap but now cost a fortune.