How Much Should You Really Spend On A Good Lobster Roll?

A lot has changed since the days when lobster was considered prison food. Once people discovered how sweet and succulent the clawed crustacean could be, it became a hot commodity, and the price skyrocketed. Nowadays, at restaurants ranging from fine dining to seafood shacks, it's not uncommon for lobster dishes to be some of the highest-priced items on the menu. When ordering lobster rolls — whether you prefer Maine or Connecticut-style — part of the fun is their casual presentation, making the sticker shock harder to swallow.

It's enough to make you wonder: when you shell out upwards of $30 on a relatively small sandwich, are you being fed fairly or getting totally fleeced? Unfortunately, there's no such thing as a cheap lobster roll (and if you find one, be skeptical). Most will cost you something in the $22 to $40 range, though what you can expect to pay varies based on locale and type of restaurant. When Boston.com ran a list of lobster roll prices in Massachusetts for summer 2024, they found plenty of restaurants charging anywhere between $21 and $48 but only a handful under $20.

For greater insight, Chowhound spoke exclusively to Steve Kingston, advisor to the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative and owner of The Clam Shack (whose own lobster roll currently costs $35.95). According to Kingston, customers should remember one thing when buying a lobster roll: "You're not just paying for a sandwich — you're paying for the lobster, and great lobster isn't cheap."