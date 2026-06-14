How Far Can $100 Stretch At The Grocery Store In 1960 Vs 2026

Considering how much grocery prices increased over the last few years, you may be curious to know how much the cost of food has changed decade after decade since the 1960s. More specifically, you may want to know how $100 worth of groceries today compares to $100 worth of food bought in the year 1960. If you're someone who regularly follows tips for grocery shopping on a budget, you already know the cost of food in present-day America is exorbitant to say the least. That being said, while $100 in 1960 may have allotted you more than a week's worth of groceries, the same amount of money spent today realistically equates to just a few bags of essential food products.

Sure enough, due to inflation, $100 in 1960 equates to $1,125 in 2026. Since $1 in 1960 equals $11.25 in 2026, groceries are now over 10 times more expensive today than they were 66 years ago. The biggest cost discrepancies are most noticeable when it comes to perishable, high-cost production foods like milk, eggs, meat, and bread. This is primarily due to cost-push inflation or the price it takes for these items to be acquired, produced, and packaged.

When you factor in other potential factors that drive prices, such as supply chain issues and unpredictable weather, this can make the cost of certain foods feel more extreme and unpredictable at times. Especially since 1960, inflation has fluctuated and now affects people differently based on their income and shopping habits.