Store Watermelon Like This To Keep It Juicy And Fresh For Longer

A sweet, ripe watermelon in the hot summer months is about as refreshing a snack as there is. The only issue is, once you cut into one, it becomes a challenge to keep it as juicy as it was when you first opened it up. It's automatic for many people to reach for plastic wrap to keep their watermelon covered, but storing your cut watermelon in an airtight glass container is the best move for ensuring you have crisp, fresh pieces for longer.

Reducing the watermelon's exposure to air is essential because watermelon is made up of mostly water (92% to be exact). Without proper storage, even the fridge can become one of the worst places to keep a watermelon because air is always circulating, which means the moisture from the fruit evaporates faster. When kept in an airtight glass container (the keyword being airtight), that process is significantly reduced, and the watermelon pieces can keep their signature juicy crunch for longer. Glass provides more consistent protection from air exposure than plastic wrap, plus it does a much better job of containing the fruit's natural juices (so less refrigerator messes for you to clean up later). Practically, cutting the melon up into small cubes or slices to store in a glass container is also much easier for snacking throughout the week.