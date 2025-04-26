Why The Refrigerator Is The Worst Place To Store Watermelon

It's natural to flock towards the cold during the heat of the summer months. While some people may lean towards a cool scoop of ice cream or a refreshing syrup-filled gas station slushy (which though tempting, is best avoided), there are plenty of folks that opt for a bowl of fresh fruit instead. During the summertime, our first instinct is to throw our ripe fruits and veggies in the fridge so they don't sit out and rot on the warm countertop — so they can stay fresh and keep us cool for days, if not weeks. However, while that may be the best choice for many perishables, there are a plethora of foods that you should avoid storing in the fridge. One of these fruits actually may shock you. It's the ultimate summer fruit: watermelon!

Whole watermelons should not be put in the fridge because they are fruits that grow during the hotter months. Such fruits don't fare well when stored in a cold environment, and watermelon may actually lose some of its delicious flavor and texture if kept this way. In fact, watermelons produce nutrients even after harvest, but refrigerating may slow this process down. Plus, a chilled watermelon will start decaying faster than one kept outside of the fridge.