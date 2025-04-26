Why The Refrigerator Is The Worst Place To Store Watermelon
It's natural to flock towards the cold during the heat of the summer months. While some people may lean towards a cool scoop of ice cream or a refreshing syrup-filled gas station slushy (which though tempting, is best avoided), there are plenty of folks that opt for a bowl of fresh fruit instead. During the summertime, our first instinct is to throw our ripe fruits and veggies in the fridge so they don't sit out and rot on the warm countertop — so they can stay fresh and keep us cool for days, if not weeks. However, while that may be the best choice for many perishables, there are a plethora of foods that you should avoid storing in the fridge. One of these fruits actually may shock you. It's the ultimate summer fruit: watermelon!
Whole watermelons should not be put in the fridge because they are fruits that grow during the hotter months. Such fruits don't fare well when stored in a cold environment, and watermelon may actually lose some of its delicious flavor and texture if kept this way. In fact, watermelons produce nutrients even after harvest, but refrigerating may slow this process down. Plus, a chilled watermelon will start decaying faster than one kept outside of the fridge.
Where watermelon should be stored
Instead of putting whole watermelon in the fridge, keep it in a cool place on the counter with no direct sunlight. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, if the watermelon is not cut and stored in an environment that stays around 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be eaten for up to two weeks. You can even store the fruit at a slightly higher temperature of 50 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit. However, watermelons stored anywhere below 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the fridge can begin to spoil after just a week. If the watermelon has already been cut, it can then go into the refrigerator for up to three days when preserved correctly in an airtight container.
While these rules are a great general guideline for storing watermelon, it is also important to note the signs of what a bad watermelon looks like inside. Be sure to check if the fruit has a sour odor, unpleasant taste, or slimy appearance before enjoying it. It is usually made obvious when the fruit is beginning to rot, but abiding by the correct storage method for each type of cut or uncut watermelon will help prevent this from happening too soon.