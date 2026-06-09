Forget Cluttered Countertops: Floor-To-Ceiling Storage Is Defining Kitchens In 2026

Maybe you've gone through all the surefire ways to maximize your kitchen counter space, only to find that you're still dealing with clutter. Or perhaps you're remodeling your kitchen and simply want a new storage solution. No matter what your reason for wanting to redesign the way you handle storage in your kitchen, floor-to-ceiling options are having a serious moment, and this space-maximizing solution might be the perfect fit to clear off your kitchen countertops for good. Lesley Myrick, CEO and principal designer of Lesley Myrick Interior Design, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why floor-to-ceiling storage is such a popular kitchen design trend and whether or not it's the best fit for you.

"Floor-to-ceiling storage makes sense when you have the wall to give and a real need to fill it," Myrick said. If you aren't dealing with clutter in your kitchen and your current cabinet setup is a good fit, there's no need to switch over to a floor-to-ceiling storage system. However, if your cabinets are packed despite trying expert-approved tips for decluttering your kitchen, a floor-to-ceiling system can be very beneficial. "It's incredibly useful in kitchens that are open to living spaces, because it hides the clutter you don't want on display when you're entertaining," Myrick said. She recommends using floor-to-ceiling storage systems on just one wall of your kitchen so that you still have plenty of counter space open for food prep. "Done well, you get more storage and better counters, because everything has a home and your work surfaces stay clear."