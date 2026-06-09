Forget Cluttered Countertops: Floor-To-Ceiling Storage Is Defining Kitchens In 2026
Maybe you've gone through all the surefire ways to maximize your kitchen counter space, only to find that you're still dealing with clutter. Or perhaps you're remodeling your kitchen and simply want a new storage solution. No matter what your reason for wanting to redesign the way you handle storage in your kitchen, floor-to-ceiling options are having a serious moment, and this space-maximizing solution might be the perfect fit to clear off your kitchen countertops for good. Lesley Myrick, CEO and principal designer of Lesley Myrick Interior Design, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why floor-to-ceiling storage is such a popular kitchen design trend and whether or not it's the best fit for you.
"Floor-to-ceiling storage makes sense when you have the wall to give and a real need to fill it," Myrick said. If you aren't dealing with clutter in your kitchen and your current cabinet setup is a good fit, there's no need to switch over to a floor-to-ceiling storage system. However, if your cabinets are packed despite trying expert-approved tips for decluttering your kitchen, a floor-to-ceiling system can be very beneficial. "It's incredibly useful in kitchens that are open to living spaces, because it hides the clutter you don't want on display when you're entertaining," Myrick said. She recommends using floor-to-ceiling storage systems on just one wall of your kitchen so that you still have plenty of counter space open for food prep. "Done well, you get more storage and better counters, because everything has a home and your work surfaces stay clear."
Tips and tricks to make floor-to-ceiling storage work for your kitchen
Ready to try floor-to-ceiling storage in your kitchen? There are a few things you'll want to consider before you choose your new storage solution. Lesley Myrick recommends keeping the upper cabinets more shallow so that the items inside are easier to reach. The lower cabinets can be deeper. She also says that cabinet inserts are a smart choice for lower cabinets. "Pull-out drawers and trays make deep lower cabinets usable, and not just an abyss for your pots and pans to disappear into. You should never have to get on your knees and dig!" she says. You can even use old-fashioned lazy Susans to keep such kitchen cabinets organized.
Outlets are another factor you'll want to consider. "Plan your outlets before the cabinets, not after. If you want an appliance garage to hide the stand mixer, toaster, and coffee setup, you need power inside it." She says that if you'd like to have power inside your storage system, it's smart to make that choice before it's installed, as working backwards to get in-cabinet access to power can be a pain.
Missteps to avoid when you're creating a floor-to-ceiling kitchen storage plan
Whether you're going the DIY route or you've hired a pro to help you create a new floor-to-ceiling storage system, you'll want to consider the height of your kitchen ceilings. "Cabinets that stop a foot short of the ceiling create a dust ledge and a visual gap that makes the area feel like an afterthought," says Lesley Myrick. "Either take the cabinets all the way up to the ceiling, or close the gap with a bulkhead and decorative trim."
Finally, you'll want to take a strategic approach when deciding how to organize your kitchen items in your floor-to-ceiling storage system — placing items you use regularly up high can be a mistake that makes it tough to access your regularly-used items. Ideally, higher cabinets are best for storing things you're likely to use only a couple of times each year. Myrick recommends placing large holiday dinner platters (and other seasonal items), kitchen appliances you don't use frequently, and entertaining items on the higher shelves. "Anything you use frequently should live between knee and eye level when possible," advises Myrick. She also says that it's a good idea to keep a small, collapsible stool nearby so you can access the items on your highest shelves more easily when you need them.