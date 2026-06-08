How To Choose The Best Prime Rib On A Tight Budget

Want to buy prime rib without dropping a boatload of cash? It makes sense — prime rib is a pricey cut, and figuring out how much you should expect to spend on a quality prime rib before you hit up the grocery store or the butcher shop is a smart move. Katie Flannery, COO of Flannery Beef, talked exclusively with Chowhound to share what you need to know about getting the most from your money when you're buying a prime rib roast.

First, you'll want to take a look at the USDA grade of the meat, says Flannery. Since the fat helps the meat retain moisture at it cooks, marbling matters, and choosing a higher grade of meat means better marbling. "Prime versus Choice is the difference in how much intramuscular fat runs through the muscle, and a rib roast has a long time in the oven," Flannery explains. If you're looking to save money, you can go with Choice and still get a delicious result, however. Prime grades cost a lot more than Choice, but there isn't a significant enough improvement in flavor to justify the higher price. "A well-marbled Choice rib roast from a good butcher beats a poorly handled Prime one every time."

You might also want to go with a boneless roast over a bone-in prime rib. Flannery says that you're getting the same muscle and a similar taste, but you won't have to pay for the weight of the bones, which can make it a smarter choice if you're on a budget.