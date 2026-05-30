How Much You Should Expect To Spend On A Quality Prime Rib In 2026

Dining on mouthwatering prime rib, which is among the best cuts of beef you can buy, is a deluxe experience that most meat lovers can appreciate. Because it's a special cut of beef that can range in price, we spoke with Mark Trimble, executive chef at Omaha Steaks, who shared his expertise about the cost, quality, and varieties of prime rib exclusively with Chowhound.

This tender, juicy cut of beef is often more costly than dining on a more modest slice of meat. "When shopping for a quality prime rib, it's helpful to remember that this is a premium cut," Mark Trimble explained. In 2026, he said you should expect to pay between $10 to $50 per pound, adding that the exact price will depend on the meat's grade as well as its age and source, plus where you're shopping. You might find cheaper meat at the supermarket, but it's worth going to specialty shops, such as a reputable butcher or purveyor, to buy good quality prime rib. Trimble explained that this "helps ensure you start with well-marbled, carefully handled meat for a roast that's juicy, tender, and flavorful."

Part of the prime rib's price is determined by the USDA grade, which Trimble said includes Prime, Choice, and Select. "Prime is the highest grade, known for abundant marbling and superior tenderness, making it the most expensive option and especially well-suited for special occasions." If you'd like a cheaper option, USDA Choice is a moderately-priced alternative that's still a quality cut with good marbling and flavor.