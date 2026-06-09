6 Store-Bought Garlic Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

Little did I know until this article that Target carries Izzio Artisan Bakery Take & Bake Roasted Garlic Sourdough. I actually didn't know Target carried sourdough at all, even though it's one of the most common types of bread. I'm all for gut-friendly food, though, which made me particularly excited for — and then particularly let down by — this product.

To be clear, this option would certainly be up there in a ranking of plain grocery store sourdough breads. The crust had a very delicate, brittle crispness that surrounded a super-soft center. Even better, right on the packaging, this vegan, plant-based loaf is said to have several great characteristics that any customer can appreciate, from consisting of only three ingredients to being made with small-batch baking techniques.

Also advertised on the product's packaging, however, are three bold words: "savory, "aromatic," and most important of all, "garlic." The use of "savory" is a bit generous; it feels more accurate to say it was simply smoky with little else going for it flavor-wise. As far as scent goes, there was absolutely nothing on the nose, so "aromatic" is just flat-out wrong. And lastly, where was all that roasted garlic? I couldn't taste the slightest hint of it. This loaf, as nice as it was texturally, was more of a blank slate that could have benefited from generous amounts of butter or jam, but it wouldn't do for anyone looking for a garlic-heavy bread.