Genius Dip Pairings For Next-Level Garlic Bread

Garlic bread is a staple in Italian-American cuisine. It goes with salad, pasta, or even pizza, and it's an easy enough snack to make yourself. Of course, you can just eat it on its own, but next time you're planning to make a hearty dip, you might want to consider pairing it with some crispy, flavorful garlic bread.

Advertisement

In its most basic form, garlic bread is just toasted Italian bread topped with butter and fresh garlic. You can add other ingredients, like a little olive oil, some shredded parmesan, and fresh parsley for garnish, as long as it keeps that same rich, garlic flavor. But when used as a vessel for dip, it's ideal because it doesn't fall apart as easily as a thin potato or tortilla chip. That means it's a great for eating with thicker, cream-based dips like spinach and artichoke, but it can be dipped in something as simple as a quick marinara sauce, too.