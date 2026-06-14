The Best-Selling Vodka In America Balances Affordability And Quality
Whether you like your vodka on the rocks or prefer it in popular cocktails like a Moscow mule or espresso martini, you're probably already familiar with Tito's Handmade Vodka. It is, after all, the bestselling vodka in America according to insights from VinePair and Thirsty, and has been since 2020. Stateside, Tito's even outpaces the world's best-selling vodka, Smirnoff, by a wide margin (28% market share to around 19% or less). If you're not familiar with Tito's, we're here to tell you why this Austin, Texas-made vodka is so darn popular.
It's one of the best bottom-shelf vodkas, with a price around $21 for a 750-ml bottle (depending on where you live), but it offers a lot to love for this low price. While vodka is a neutral spirit, with aficionados looking for something without an overpowering flavor, different vodkas still have varying subtle tasting notes along with other qualities. Tito's is made from non-GMO corn and has a creamy mouthfeel and a hint of sweetness. This small-batch vodka has been distilled six times using smaller pot stills, making for a smooth spirit that takes a bit more labor to produce than vodka made with larger column stills. It's also won various awards over the years, including winning Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and being named America's Favorite Vodka by Nielsen (yes, that Nielsen) in 2024.
Why Tito's is the American favorite
Tito's Handmade Vodka burst onto the spirits scene in 1997 and began its jaw-dropping rise to the top. The company's founder, Bert "Tito" Beveridge (real name, real person), started small, and the company became the first legal Texas distillery since Prohibition before rising to the top of the spirits world with a single product. What you'll often hear from Tito's fans is that it tastes clean and goes down easily. When consumed neat or with ice, you'll find a well-rounded spirit with subtle tasting notes of pepper and vanilla. While it can stand on its own, Tito's shines as the basis for various vodka cocktails.
It has a medium body — it's neither watery nor oily — making it great for mixing. Tito's works well in simple mixed drinks like vodka and soda. Beveridge's own go-to drink is Tito's and sparkling mineral water with a big slice of lime and orange squeezed into it. This vodka also does well in more complex drinks, like an espresso martini, a vodka Collins, or a bloody mary. However you drink it, Tito's offers a balanced spirit at an affordable price. And that's hard to beat.