The Best-Selling Vodka In America Balances Affordability And Quality

Whether you like your vodka on the rocks or prefer it in popular cocktails like a Moscow mule or espresso martini, you're probably already familiar with Tito's Handmade Vodka. It is, after all, the bestselling vodka in America according to insights from VinePair and Thirsty, and has been since 2020. Stateside, Tito's even outpaces the world's best-selling vodka, Smirnoff, by a wide margin (28% market share to around 19% or less). If you're not familiar with Tito's, we're here to tell you why this Austin, Texas-made vodka is so darn popular.

It's one of the best bottom-shelf vodkas, with a price around $21 for a 750-ml bottle (depending on where you live), but it offers a lot to love for this low price. While vodka is a neutral spirit, with aficionados looking for something without an overpowering flavor, different vodkas still have varying subtle tasting notes along with other qualities. Tito's is made from non-GMO corn and has a creamy mouthfeel and a hint of sweetness. This small-batch vodka has been distilled six times using smaller pot stills, making for a smooth spirit that takes a bit more labor to produce than vodka made with larger column stills. It's also won various awards over the years, including winning Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and being named America's Favorite Vodka by Nielsen (yes, that Nielsen) in 2024.