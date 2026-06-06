One Canned Ingredient Is All You Need For Coleslaw That's Packed With Flavor

If you're shopping for canned pineapple for this precise purpose, the triangular tidbits are the easiest configuration to work with. You can obviously dice the other sizes down, it just takes an extra minute or two. Crushed pineapple definitely adds some flavor, but it isn't ideal; its smaller composition can otherwise disappear in this preparation. The tidbits are more visually assertive, and plenty tasty.

Also, make sure you're creating a coleslaw with pineapple, not a totally transformed (and overwhelming) pineapple coleslaw. Think of it as an enhancement, rather than a main ingredient. Start by incorporating half the can, and keep adding to taste. If you normally use carrots in your coleslaw, you may want to omit those since they could introduce too much sweetness. That goes double for raisins. The heat from freshly sliced jalapeños is also an excellent counterpart to pineapples, should you want their confectionery quality but also a bit of a fiery bite. Nobody should complain about the additional bit of crunch, either.

Pineapple tidbits also better adhere with creamy mayo, or even tahini-based coleslaw dressings versus lighter vinegar slaws, which tend to finish more loosely compacted. You can pair this perky pineapple-studded coleslaw with all of your usual faves; it's a particularly nice enhancement for pulled pork sandwiches.