How Long Cooked Fish Lasts In The Refrigerator And How To Tell If It's Still Good

Refrigerating leftovers is a great way to avoid food waste. Plus, it lets you meal prep multiple dishes at once so you can cut down on prep time during a busy week. Whether you boxed up some fish tacos while out to dinner or prepped some grilled salmon for a protein-packed lunch, you might wonder how long cooked fish lasts in the refrigerator.

You can keep it in there for one to three days, according to FoodSafety.gov, regardless of whether it's a fatty fish, such as tuna, or a leaner fish, such as cod. But, as with any perishable food, keep an eye on it to make sure it's maintained its freshness during that time. Step one is knowing how to cook the fish, but after that, don't leave it out at room temperature for more than two hours. To maintain freshness for as long as possible, store the fish in either an airtight container or tightly wrapped in plastic, which prevents oxygen and moisture from getting in. If you won't use the fish within that three-day window, you can freeze fish. Fatty fish can be frozen for up to three months, and leaner fish for up to eight months.