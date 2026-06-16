How Long Cooked Fish Lasts In The Refrigerator And How To Tell If It's Still Good
Refrigerating leftovers is a great way to avoid food waste. Plus, it lets you meal prep multiple dishes at once so you can cut down on prep time during a busy week. Whether you boxed up some fish tacos while out to dinner or prepped some grilled salmon for a protein-packed lunch, you might wonder how long cooked fish lasts in the refrigerator.
You can keep it in there for one to three days, according to FoodSafety.gov, regardless of whether it's a fatty fish, such as tuna, or a leaner fish, such as cod. But, as with any perishable food, keep an eye on it to make sure it's maintained its freshness during that time. Step one is knowing how to cook the fish, but after that, don't leave it out at room temperature for more than two hours. To maintain freshness for as long as possible, store the fish in either an airtight container or tightly wrapped in plastic, which prevents oxygen and moisture from getting in. If you won't use the fish within that three-day window, you can freeze fish. Fatty fish can be frozen for up to three months, and leaner fish for up to eight months.
How to tell if cooked fish has gone bad
If fish has been in your refrigerator for a few days and you can't tell if it's still good, there are a few signs to look for. First and foremost, it's best not to keep cooked fish past that three-day window; it's not the worth the risk if there's a chance of getting sick. But, since fresh fish only lasts up to three days, improper storage could impact it quickly.
Check the fish's texture; if it looks dried out, it's probably too old and is best not to consume. Any mold is a big indicator, too. Don't try to cut around mold if you see it; just toss the fish. Finally, don't forget to smell the fish. Fresh, good-quality fish should not smell fishy because the fished hasn't had enough time to decompose. If you notice a funky, off-putting, or overly fishy odor, it's likely because the fish started that decomposition process, and it's time to throw it out.