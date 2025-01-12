What's The Best Way To Freeze Fresh Fish?

While frozen fish can be better than fresh fish in some cases, and technically most fresh fish you find at the store has been previously frozen, there are lots of folks who prefer either buying fresh fillets or even catching their own. Unfortunately, storing fresh fish can be a bit of a hassle if you don't know how to preserve it properly. Now, you can store fresh fish in the refrigerator, but this takes up space, will make everything smell like fish, and the fillets will only stay good for one to two days. So, if you want to keep fresh fish for longer and save your fridge from reeking to high heaven, you'll need to use your freezer.

There are a few different methods for freezing fish, but the best and easiest is using a vacuum sealer. All you need to do is pre-freeze your fish to lock in moisture by placing it in the freezer for one to two hours. You can also season it at this point or glaze it with a marinade. Once frozen, the fish can be vacuum-sealed and stored for up to two years. It bears mentioning that this method will preserve fresh fish the longest because it removes all oxygen that would otherwise cause the taste and texture of the fish to degrade over time.

That said, unless you buy and freeze fish often, you don't necessarily need to purchase a vacuum sealer to freeze a couple of fillets. However, if you're looking to introduce more fresh fish into your diet, it's a worthwhile investment, and it can be used to freeze other meats as well.