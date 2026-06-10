Pickle Lovers Need To Try This Flavor-Packed Hot Dog Upgrade
Does your love for pickles have you searching for easy ways to add their flavor to more convenient meals and snacks? Then use pickles' tart, briny liquid to liven up hot dogs. While you can certainly season hot dogs in many delicious ways, such as with dry seasonings, including lemon pepper and garlic and herb spice blends, leftover pickle juice can give salty hot dogs a zesty, acidic bite.
All you need is a big enough jar, a handful of hot dogs, and enough pickle juice to cover your hot dogs and store them in your refrigerator. In less than a week, you have meaty, pickle-infused snacks you can eat straight from the fridge. Since this flavor-inducing hack is easy to try, marinate your hot dogs in more than one type of pickle juice for varied results. For a more classic flavor, use dill pickle juice with whole garlic cloves, peppercorns, and herbs. For a slightly sweet aftertaste, use a bread-and-butter brine made with sugar, vinegar, onions, and peppers.
More creative ways to give your next round of hot dogs the ultimate pickle treatment
While marinating hot dogs in leftover pickle juice is a quick way to infuse your next package of hot dogs with tangy, acidic flavor, making your own homemade brine lets you dial in on certain ingredients to cultivate a specific flavor. Given you can use salt, water, vinegar, and spices to pickle bologna for a whole new flavor experience, there's no reason you can't do the same for hot dogs. To make your own hot dog brine, boil water, vinegar, and your preferred spices over your stove. When slightly cooled, pour the mixture over your hot dogs and store them in your refrigerator for at least 24 hours before enjoying.
Whether you use leftover pickle juice or make your own brine, there are other resourceful ways to infuse your next batch of hot dogs with a supreme pickle taste. Give hot dogs a tangy pickle flavor by serving them in hollowed out pickles instead of traditional hot dog buns. This way, you get the taste and crunch of traditional pickles in each and every bite. Better yet, infuse your hot dogs with zesty pickle flavor by topping them with a hearty scoop of pickle relish.