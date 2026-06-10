Pickle Lovers Need To Try This Flavor-Packed Hot Dog Upgrade

Does your love for pickles have you searching for easy ways to add their flavor to more convenient meals and snacks? Then use pickles' tart, briny liquid to liven up hot dogs. While you can certainly season hot dogs in many delicious ways, such as with dry seasonings, including lemon pepper and garlic and herb spice blends, leftover pickle juice can give salty hot dogs a zesty, acidic bite.

All you need is a big enough jar, a handful of hot dogs, and enough pickle juice to cover your hot dogs and store them in your refrigerator. In less than a week, you have meaty, pickle-infused snacks you can eat straight from the fridge. Since this flavor-inducing hack is easy to try, marinate your hot dogs in more than one type of pickle juice for varied results. For a more classic flavor, use dill pickle juice with whole garlic cloves, peppercorns, and herbs. For a slightly sweet aftertaste, use a bread-and-butter brine made with sugar, vinegar, onions, and peppers.