Give Your Hot Dogs A Tangy Twist With The Help Of Pickles

Whether you're at a ball game, backyard barbecue, or watching fireworks under the 4th of July sky, hot dogs are an essential American provision. Typically stuffed into a split top bun and smothered with toppings like mustard, ketchup, and relish, a classic hot dog needs no fixing. But shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form, so next time you're craving a hot dog, think outside of the bun by curbing that split top roll in exchange for a pickle.

Replacing a traditional hot dog bun with a pickle is a fun and flavor-forward way to give the beloved handheld dish a tangy twist you won't soon forget. The acidic, zippy, and downright refreshing taste of a classic pickled cumber complements the meaty machismo of a hot dog wiener, giving it a vibrant trim of garden-fresh goodness. The satisfying crunch of a pickle is the perfect textural contrast to a tender hot dog, facilitating a more dynamic and exciting mouthfeel. Although a whole pickle might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when dreaming up new ways to reinvent this classic, it's not as far out as it may seem. In fact, the Chicago-style hot dog has long topped its famous hot dog with pickles, along with other classic glizzy garnishes, proving that you'll never have to compromise on or omit your favorite toppings when ditching the bun for a couple of gherkins.