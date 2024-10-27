Give Your Hot Dogs A Tangy Twist With The Help Of Pickles
Whether you're at a ball game, backyard barbecue, or watching fireworks under the 4th of July sky, hot dogs are an essential American provision. Typically stuffed into a split top bun and smothered with toppings like mustard, ketchup, and relish, a classic hot dog needs no fixing. But shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form, so next time you're craving a hot dog, think outside of the bun by curbing that split top roll in exchange for a pickle.
Replacing a traditional hot dog bun with a pickle is a fun and flavor-forward way to give the beloved handheld dish a tangy twist you won't soon forget. The acidic, zippy, and downright refreshing taste of a classic pickled cumber complements the meaty machismo of a hot dog wiener, giving it a vibrant trim of garden-fresh goodness. The satisfying crunch of a pickle is the perfect textural contrast to a tender hot dog, facilitating a more dynamic and exciting mouthfeel. Although a whole pickle might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when dreaming up new ways to reinvent this classic, it's not as far out as it may seem. In fact, the Chicago-style hot dog has long topped its famous hot dog with pickles, along with other classic glizzy garnishes, proving that you'll never have to compromise on or omit your favorite toppings when ditching the bun for a couple of gherkins.
Tips for swapping hot dog buns for pickles
Assembling a regular hot dog isn't rocket science, and swapping the bun for a pickle doesn't need to complicate the process. However, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to get the most out of your pickle dog.
You'll want to buy pickles large enough to hold a hot dog wiener, otherwise, the proportions will be out of wack. Not only should they match the length of the hot dog, but they also need to be about as thick as a regular bun — just not so thick that biting into one feels like tackling a brick of pickle before reaching the meat.
To assemble the hot dog, make two vertical slices that connect at the top and bottom of the pickle, then remove the spear-shaped piece to create an opening. Optionally, hollow out some of the interior sides so the hot dog can slide into place like a lock and key. From there, smother the pickle dog in your favorite toppings and enjoy.
Different types of pickles to use as hot dog buns
Pickles come in many shades of flavor, and the variety you select will impact the final dish. Consider your options and find one that suits your unique tastes and preferences.
Dill pickles will you give you a quintessential pickle flavor that's bright, herbaceous, and tangy — perfect for a familiar, comforting flavor that pairs well with all of the classic hot dog toppings. For more adventure, try bread and butter pickles, which are brined in sweetening agents and garlic for a smooth, sweet, and rich finish. Spicy pickles are another adventurous option, giving your tangy and savory hot dog an element of fire. Though it might sound unusual, try adorning the bunless hot dog with smoldering grilled pickles for a smoky, acidic bite that tastes like a summer cookout.
Whether you air fry hot dogs, boil them, or smoke them out on the grill, a pickle bun is a unique and fun way to enjoy this classic summertime provision. Once you try it, you'll never look at a regular hot dog the same.