How Public School Lunches Have Evolved Over The Years

Nothing brings back the nostalgia of the school lunchroom quite like angst over the social pecking order and rectangle-shaped pizza. Cafeteria ladies and gents have been dishing out hot lunches, to-go breakfasts, and ala carte snacks for decades. But school lunches didn't always look the way that they do today. Even now, meals served in U.S. school cafeterias are very different than those served in other countries.

The public school lunch program officially began in the 1970s. But lunch was served decades before as teachers realized that hungry students had trouble learning and that childhood hunger was a big problem. Packed sandwiches and other quick meals from home were an option for some students, but many didn't have access to nutritious food or were unable to bring what they needed the long distance to school. So provided meals became more of a priority.

The earlier versions of school lunches were provided by local groups and individuals, but as the education program in the United States developed, so did the attention to what students ate. Here are the types of food that students could expect to find in the cafeteria, from hot items packed at home to pizza and nuggets.