The Healthiest Vegetable In The World And How To Incorporate It Into Your Meals

We all know by now that every type of kale provides nutritional benefits, but it might come as a surprise to find out it's a different member of the cruciferous family that tops the list as the world's healthiest vegetable. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has actually assigned scores to produce based on the level of vitamins and minerals present, creating a list of Powerhouse Fruits and Vegetables. According to the list, there is only one perfect powerhouse that scores an exemplary 100, and the honor goes to the unassuming microgreen watercress. Spinach, beet greens, chard, and kale all trail in behind with scores in the 80s or below.

So what is it about watercress that makes it so healthy? The freshwater green is high in both potassium and calcium, and gram for gram more vitamin C than is found in oranges. It is also rich in vitamin A and has more than 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K, which is excellent for bone health. In addition to the vitamins and minerals, watercress is also extremely high in antioxidants, the compounds that can help prevent oxidative stress and may also help prevent diseases including cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

While watercress leaves may look delicate, the flavor is anything but. The leaves actually pack quite a zesty punch, similar to the peppery taste of arugula, making them perfect for adding to salads and sandwiches, but can also be incorporated into many more dishes, either raw or wilted.