Becoming A Culver's 'Grill Master' Is No Easy Feat — The Title Must Be Earned

As someone with years of experience barbecuing, I used to call myself a "grill master." Now, I call myself a grilling expert and let other people call me by the m-word, if the spirit moves them. This is because the title of master in any discipline is one that must be earned, and an individual can't in good faith confer it on themselves. At Culver's restaurants, this is part of the cooks' ethos, especially when it comes to the chain's signature ButterBurgers, and it makes it all the more meaningful when one of them attains the title. The grill master is an important job, and there's a rigorous set of criteria each cook must meet before they can wear the coveted uniform and chef's coat.

It's the grill master's responsibility to ensure each ButterBurger is cooked to perfection and made just as the customer has requested. So, at the core of the requirements for the title is one-on-one training to be conducted until the employee has learned how to do just that, a process that typically takes several months. There are rules that must be followed: For starters, salt and pepper is used to season the meat. The burgers must be pressed the right way so that they will cook evenly, and they must be properly seared to lock in the meat's juices. And here's the part I found most interesting, which will probably change the way I cook beef patties from now on: Grill masters aren't allowed to flip the burger more than once, since meat tends to lose a little juice each time it's turned over. The final rule is to make sure those juices are clear, the telltale sign the meat's done right.