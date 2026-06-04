Trader Joe's Iconic Mini Tote Is About To Hit Store Shelves In New Colors Perfect For Summer
The tastiest fashion drop of the season is here. Trader Joe's latest mini tote bags will be available for $2.99 beginning Wednesday, June 17 (via People). That is, if you can even nab one at the retail price. See, people tend to go 23-cent bananas for these limited-edition babies, so they've been known to sell out. Previous Trader Joe's totes have even popped up on the resale market, commanding sky-high prices.
The summer 2026 Trader Joe's mini totes are splashed in stripey pastel shades of pink, green, blue, and taupe, for tableaus that evoke refreshing scoops of sherbet or sorbet on sunny days. "Mini" is also in the eye of the beholder. Trader Joe's mini totes measure 6 inches wide, 13 inches long, and 11 inches tall — that should be just enough space to fit at least some of the grocery chain's affordable, must-buy items. But you may still want to pick up several of the new mini totes, if you can (though keep in mind that TJ's has previously restricted customers to four bags per person).
How to get Trader Joe's Summer 2026 mini totes
Trader Joe's goods, including its mini totes, are only sold in stores, meaning not online, or at least not directly from the retailer. So none of the web trickery you might have used to score coveted products from other brands, or even restaurant reservations, is going to apply here. For these, you'll need to engage with the corporeal world and maybe even — gasp! – stand in line for the pleasure of having a new vehicle for what will probably amount to about a day's worth of groceries, if you pack it right. Trader Joe's presently operates more than 637 stores across the United States, where you can try your luck. Availability will, of course, vary by location.
If history repeats itself, there might be another Trader Joe's mini tote drop sometime around the fall. Last year's Halloween-themed tote also commanded tremendous consumer attention. The spooky season gear didn't quite qualify for Chowhound's list of our eight favorite Trader Joe's tote bags over the years, but there's still plenty of 2026 left for a new version to make the cut.