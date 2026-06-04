Trader Joe's Iconic Mini Tote Is About To Hit Store Shelves In New Colors Perfect For Summer

The tastiest fashion drop of the season is here. Trader Joe's latest mini tote bags will be available for $2.99 beginning Wednesday, June 17 (via People). That is, if you can even nab one at the retail price. See, people tend to go 23-cent bananas for these limited-edition babies, so they've been known to sell out. Previous Trader Joe's totes have even popped up on the resale market, commanding sky-high prices.

The summer 2026 Trader Joe's mini totes are splashed in stripey pastel shades of pink, green, blue, and taupe, for tableaus that evoke refreshing scoops of sherbet or sorbet on sunny days. "Mini" is also in the eye of the beholder. Trader Joe's mini totes measure 6 inches wide, 13 inches long, and 11 inches tall — that should be just enough space to fit at least some of the grocery chain's affordable, must-buy items. But you may still want to pick up several of the new mini totes, if you can (though keep in mind that TJ's has previously restricted customers to four bags per person).