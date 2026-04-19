8 Of Our Favorite Trader Joe's Tote Bags Over The Years

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It turns out that one of Trader Joe's best products isn't even a grocery item. Trader Joe's started selling canvas tote bags back in 1977, and over the years, they've become quite the novelty around the world. In countries like Japan, a Trader Joe's tote bag is a staple of American fashion culture – as well as a bit of a status symbol, with some variations going for as much as $50,000 on eBay.

If you're a longtime Trader Joe's shopper, you've seen the evolution of tote bags over the decades (and probably owned a pile of them). The cute-yet-sturdy bags have changed constantly in style, size, and design, but never in quality. While some are loud and showcase Trader Joe's products and famous wit, others are more minimalist. We've loved so many of them, but these are at the top of our list.