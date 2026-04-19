8 Of Our Favorite Trader Joe's Tote Bags Over The Years
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It turns out that one of Trader Joe's best products isn't even a grocery item. Trader Joe's started selling canvas tote bags back in 1977, and over the years, they've become quite the novelty around the world. In countries like Japan, a Trader Joe's tote bag is a staple of American fashion culture – as well as a bit of a status symbol, with some variations going for as much as $50,000 on eBay.
If you're a longtime Trader Joe's shopper, you've seen the evolution of tote bags over the decades (and probably owned a pile of them). The cute-yet-sturdy bags have changed constantly in style, size, and design, but never in quality. While some are loud and showcase Trader Joe's products and famous wit, others are more minimalist. We've loved so many of them, but these are at the top of our list.
A unique grocery store
One of the earlier tote bags was, perhaps, the simplest. This plain canvas tote reminds us that Trader Joe's has always been a unique grocery store. It was originally sold in the early 2000s and is loved by many: "I would die for this bag," commented a Redditor. It's cute, minimalist, and vintage, making it a true classic.
This tea kettle tote bag
This Trader Joe's tote bag from the early to mid-2000s features little tea kettles and teacups, along with other vintage kitchenware on a yellowed canvas. It resembles the artwork and overall vibe of the store's Frequent Flyer advertorial, which is released seasonally. It's also just beautifully nostalgic.
The mini tote bags
The mini tote bags at Trader Joe's were truly a phenomenon, dubbed the "new Labubus" by Vanity Fair in 2025. The store started selling them back in February 2024. The pastel versions were restocked as of late March 2026 (but seems to have sold out pretty quickly).
The sardines tote bag
Of all of the Trader Joe's tote bags with cute Frequent Flyer-like artwork featured on them, this one might be the most fun. It features a can of Trader Joe's sardines — and the sardines on the package are talking. It's a little disconcerting that they're suggesting ways you can eat them, but the bag is cute nonetheless. It was sold in stores in 2023.
The green version of the blue classic
Trader Joe's has been selling versions of its cream and navy canvas tote bag for years. In December 2025, however, a new color was introduced — dark green. The bags were a hot item and featured pockets on both sides, making it one of the more convenient tote bag options at Trader Joe's
The bag with the veggies
This veggie bag first appeared in the mid-2010s and was a fairly common Trader Joe's release, with some shoppers saying they still picked it up as late as 2021. With a vivacious array of illustrated vegetables, people love it, and for good reason, it's adorable.
This gorgeous red bag
This retro red bag was sold in the mid 2000s to early 2010s. Some Trader Joe's shoppers remember getting this bag from a store in 2012, while others recall purchasing it all the way back in 2006. It's a treasured bag to many, with one Redditor calling it one of their "most prized possessions."
The micro tote within a tote
The $2.99 Trader Joe's micro tote bag was resold online for a much higher price. The 2024 tote is the smallest tote of them all. And the best part? It's a two-in-one design—inside is another reusable grocery bag, plus a tiny zippered tote that's perfect for storing cards and cash.