Why Trader Joe's $2.99 Micro Tote Bag Is Being Resold At High Prices

There's a lot to love about Trader Joe's, from their quirky store layouts to the hidden gems in the freezer aisle. Lately, all the buzz has been about their limited edition tote bags. Canvas mini totes were a limited-edition item brought back in 2024, and since then there have been Trader Joe's mystery bags, mini insulated totes, and the tiniest tote of them all: micro bags. What's inside? The Trader Joe's micro totes are pocket-sized canvas totes with a full-size, ripstop shopping bag inside.

If you missed out on the "in" totes of 2024, you can still scoop one up on the secondary market, but it'll cost you. The itty bitty bags are going for as much as $15 each on sites like eBay and Mercari — a big markup for something that originally sold for just $2.99. The larger mini totes have also famously sold for as much as $500. The reason? A combination of America's recent obsession with all things mini, international interest in American brands, and most importantly, the fear of missing out.

The biggest key to the Trader Joe's tote bag hype is that they're only released a few times a year, often selling out within days. Limited edition products tap into people's fear of not having enough. This can force people to have a bias toward items that are perceived as scarce over ones that are abundant — such as limited edition items.