This Iconic Single Malt Scotch Is The Rarest In The World
The rarest single-malt Scotch whisky in the world was never intended to be sold as a single malt. It's called Malt Mill, and James Mackie began crafting it in 1908 at a micro-distillery within the larger Lagavulin distillery on the island of Islay, off the coast of Scotland. This peaty whisky was mainly used as part of a blend for White Horse and Mackie's Ancient Scotch brands. This partially explains why this single-malt whisky is so rare. The fact Malt Mill stopped being produced in 1962 is another.
As it stands, there's one small display bottle of Malt Mill at the Lagavulin distillery, and likely only four 50-milliliter bottles (sometimes called "nips" when we're not talking about priceless whisky) in the world. In 2022, one of these bottles sold at auction and fetched about $8,000. That would make a theoretical 750-milliliter bottle worth around $120,000, if not more, making Bowmore ARC-54 Scotch whisky, which sells for $60,000 to $75,000 at Costco, look cheap. It also makes the most expensive bourbon, Pappy Van Winkle, look like a steal at only $52,000. The creation story of Malt Mill includes a fight between two families and spiteful acts; it would go on to inspire a feature film.
A taste of history
James Mackie created Malt Mill out of spite. Mackie's family owned Lagavulin and Mackie & Co., the agent for another Islay distillery, Laphroaig, which was owned by the Johnston family. After the Johnstons accused Mackie of malfeasance, the two rivals battled it out in court (and Mackie went so far as to block Laphroaig's water supply for a time). In the end, Mackie lost in court and created Malt Mill as a direct competitor to Laphroaig. He billed his new whisky as being made in a traditional 19th century manner rich in peat flavor and perfect for blending.
In the early 1960s, then-owners Distillers Company Limited tore down the small distillery and moved production to Lagavulin's main distillery. With that, Malt Mill was no more, but its legend grew over the years. In 2012, filmmaker Ken Loach even made this mysterious whisky the centerpiece of his feature film "The Angel's Share."
According to folks who've actually tasted this incredibly rare whisky, it's been described as super peaty and briny, with iodine notes. In 2026, you could spend around $100 for a good Scotch whisky, or, if you're looking for something with a bit more history and have a fat wallet, just wait for another mini bottle of Malt Mill to hit the auction block.