This Iconic Single Malt Scotch Is The Rarest In The World

The rarest single-malt Scotch whisky in the world was never intended to be sold as a single malt. It's called Malt Mill, and James Mackie began crafting it in 1908 at a micro-distillery within the larger Lagavulin distillery on the island of Islay, off the coast of Scotland. This peaty whisky was mainly used as part of a blend for White Horse and Mackie's Ancient Scotch brands. This partially explains why this single-malt whisky is so rare. The fact Malt Mill stopped being produced in 1962 is another.

As it stands, there's one small display bottle of Malt Mill at the Lagavulin distillery, and likely only four 50-milliliter bottles (sometimes called "nips" when we're not talking about priceless whisky) in the world. In 2022, one of these bottles sold at auction and fetched about $8,000. That would make a theoretical 750-milliliter bottle worth around $120,000, if not more, making Bowmore ARC-54 Scotch whisky, which sells for $60,000 to $75,000 at Costco, look cheap. It also makes the most expensive bourbon, Pappy Van Winkle, look like a steal at only $52,000. The creation story of Malt Mill includes a fight between two families and spiteful acts; it would go on to inspire a feature film.