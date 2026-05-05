The Jaw-Dropping Price Of This Costco Whiskey Could Buy You A New Car

Whiskey is quite the complex liquor that's known for its rich and nuanced flavor profile. It's a spirit you need all five senses for, and there are many varieties with different aging processes out there. If you're looking to get into whiskey-drinking, there are some great beginner brands to start with. However, if you're well-versed in whiskey culture, you know a bottle can be pricey — from $25 for a cheaper brand to $500 for a higher quality one. While $500 may seem expensive, the price of this Costco bottle may completely shock you. Shoppers have seen Bowmore ARC-54 bottles in stores priced anywhere between $60,000 to $75,000.

Bowmore is one of Scotland's oldest distilleries, dating back to 1779. This company is known for producing high quality and carefully crafted whiskey, and the price tag proves it. The rarity and aging process of a whiskey can rack the price up immensely, and Bowmore's ARC-54 is aged for a total of 54 years. This whiskey is also kept in a cask in Bowmore's No. 1 vaults located on the banks of Loch Indaal in Scotland, making it all the more unique. Plus, this whiskey is in collaboration with Aston Marin, comes in a decanter whose shape is inspired by the manufacturer's Valkyrie hypercar, and there are reportedly only a little over 100 bottles available across the globe — all of which contribute to the price tag.

When it comes to the drinking experience, this whiskey has a vanilla-driven aroma with a hint of minty, nutty, and fruity fragrance. The flavor is just as complex, with fruity sweet notes as well floral, spicy, and smoky undertones. If the price of the most expensive bourbon, Old Rip Van Winkle, seems expensive, this Bowmore whiskey is even more unfathomable.