The Jaw-Dropping Price Of This Costco Whiskey Could Buy You A New Car
Whiskey is quite the complex liquor that's known for its rich and nuanced flavor profile. It's a spirit you need all five senses for, and there are many varieties with different aging processes out there. If you're looking to get into whiskey-drinking, there are some great beginner brands to start with. However, if you're well-versed in whiskey culture, you know a bottle can be pricey — from $25 for a cheaper brand to $500 for a higher quality one. While $500 may seem expensive, the price of this Costco bottle may completely shock you. Shoppers have seen Bowmore ARC-54 bottles in stores priced anywhere between $60,000 to $75,000.
Bowmore is one of Scotland's oldest distilleries, dating back to 1779. This company is known for producing high quality and carefully crafted whiskey, and the price tag proves it. The rarity and aging process of a whiskey can rack the price up immensely, and Bowmore's ARC-54 is aged for a total of 54 years. This whiskey is also kept in a cask in Bowmore's No. 1 vaults located on the banks of Loch Indaal in Scotland, making it all the more unique. Plus, this whiskey is in collaboration with Aston Marin, comes in a decanter whose shape is inspired by the manufacturer's Valkyrie hypercar, and there are reportedly only a little over 100 bottles available across the globe — all of which contribute to the price tag.
When it comes to the drinking experience, this whiskey has a vanilla-driven aroma with a hint of minty, nutty, and fruity fragrance. The flavor is just as complex, with fruity sweet notes as well floral, spicy, and smoky undertones. If the price of the most expensive bourbon, Old Rip Van Winkle, seems expensive, this Bowmore whiskey is even more unfathomable.
Is the Costco price a good deal?
If you're in the market to purchase a bottle of Bowmore ARC-54, you may be wondering if Costco has the best price. Prices elsewhere tend to range from $80,000 to $90,000 per bottle. While Costco's price may seem astronomical, it's actually a good deal if you're interested in this whiskey. As for customer reviews, people say this whiskey truly is top-notch. From the subtle fruitiness to the smooth finish, some say this whiskey is the real deal. Others think this price is outrageous, as one Redditor wrote, "Nothing tastes that good." Many Costco shoppers also thought the bulk-buy discount chain is an odd place to shop for such an expensive item, but if you can afford it and are looking for a deal, it is the place to go.
Whether you drink whiskey or not, spending thousands of dollars on a bottle is a big commitment. While the Bowmore ARC-54 bottle is exceptional in its own right, Costco has many other rare whiskeys to try that are lower in price if you still want to purchase a unique bottle without spending several thousand dollars.