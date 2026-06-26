The 2 Classic Chains We Had No Idea Were Sister Restaurants

Oh, the tangled webs that corporate businesses weave. From McDonald's brief rendezvous with pizza in the 1990s, to the odd but delicious Taco Bell/KFC combo restaurants peppered across this great nation, it is clear that the world of fast food is very intermingled, often by virtue of ownership. This streamlined fast food industry creates a diverse landscape of oddly coupled corporate bedfellows. This is all to say, your favorite fast food restaurants might just be tied together by a private-equity-backed company.

Such is the case with two really very dissimilar restaurant chains: Sonic Drive-In and Buffalo Wild Wings. One might not guess that a retro-feeling drive-in style burger joint and a wing-focused sports bar were sister companies, but thanks to Inspire Brands, they are. Both Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic are owned by the Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, a corporation that buys and builds up restaurant chains with the goal of expansion and growth. But these two restaurants aren't the only chains owned by the brand. Inspire Brands is quite the world-beater when it comes to acquiring fast food chains and optimizing them.