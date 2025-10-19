The Original Dunkin' Still Exists: Here's Where To Find The Chain's First Location
"America runs on Dunkin'" isn't just a catchy slogan, it is a fact. As of October 2025, there are 10,000 Dunkin' locations across the United States, and they can be found everywhere: in airports, at rest stops, and in shopping centers. A daily trip to one of the chain's locations is as much a part of some people's daily routine as brushing their teeth or checking their emails. And despite the fact that many Americans consider Dunkin' to be their coffee shop of choice, there is only one place that Dunkin' calls home.
Only Quincy, Massachusetts, can claim ownership over Dunkin's origins. It was there that the chain first opened in 1950, and this location is still in operation 75 years later. The storefront recently celebrated its anniversary in May, giving out 75 days of free coffee to its first 75 visitors.
The inaugural Dunkin' has had some major renovations since it first opened. In its current state, the location blends the modern, minimalist aesthetics of Dunkin's newer locations with the retro vibe that it had in 1950. The storefront features a large sign that reads "Dunkin' Donuts" in script above the front door, mirroring the shop's original signage. It also features a wall of images that give guests a look into the location's history. So if you find yourself in the city of Quincy and want a bite of history, you might want to make your way over (especially since Dunkin's donuts taste different at every store).
The story of the first Dunkin'
To fully understand what makes Dunkin' the business that it is today, we must first take a look at its origins. The story starts in the 1940s, in the midst of World War II. A shipyard worker named William Rosenberg found that there were few food and drink options for him and his fellow workers, so he decided to start his own mobile cart-based foodservice business to cater to his peers. This business was called Industrial Luncheon Service; and while it didn't boast a very glamorous title, it was a promising start for the entrepreneurial Rosenberg.
In 1948, he established a physical location on 543 Southern Artery in Quincy, Massachusetts. This spot was not called Dunkin' Donuts, but Open Kettle. The name of the restaurant was changed to Dunkin' Donuts in 1950, when the original menu was cut down to focus on coffee and donuts due to an executive architect noticing that customers loved to dunk their donuts into their drinks. The shop began franchising in 1955, with a second location popping up in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Carvalho family took over the original Quincy Dunkin' in 1979, and they still own the location to this day.
The city at the heart of the chain
Despite Dunkin's global presence, it is still very much rooted in its New England origins. Famous Bostonians Ben and Casey Affleck even made a Super Bowl commercial for the chain. For many in New England, their loyalty to the chain is almost on par with their commitment to the region's sports teams. In fact, when the Massachusetts town of Stow lost its two Dunkin' locations in 2022, its absence was covered by the local news. The story featured many Stow locals who vocally mourned the loss of the chain. The town even renamed itself Dunkin' — only for a day — to celebrate the chain's return in 2025.
Dunkin's start as a restaurant catering to Massachusetts' blue collar industrial workers is still important to the brand's identity and helped to shape its status as a beloved New England institution. Like the city of Quincy, which has since shifted its industry from shipyards to corporate offices, so has Dunkin' evolved from being a lunch spot for industrial workers to a coffee shop for those of all collars who need caffeine on the go. Still, even with this evolution, Dunkin' has maintained its original, unpretentious vibe. It might also explain why, even for its famous "America Runs on Dunkin'" campaign, the chain has been slow to expand into the Starbucks-rich West Coast.