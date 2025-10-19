The Original Dunkin' Still Exists: Here's Where To Find The Chain's First Location

"America runs on Dunkin'" isn't just a catchy slogan, it is a fact. As of October 2025, there are 10,000 Dunkin' locations across the United States, and they can be found everywhere: in airports, at rest stops, and in shopping centers. A daily trip to one of the chain's locations is as much a part of some people's daily routine as brushing their teeth or checking their emails. And despite the fact that many Americans consider Dunkin' to be their coffee shop of choice, there is only one place that Dunkin' calls home.

Only Quincy, Massachusetts, can claim ownership over Dunkin's origins. It was there that the chain first opened in 1950, and this location is still in operation 75 years later. The storefront recently celebrated its anniversary in May, giving out 75 days of free coffee to its first 75 visitors.

The inaugural Dunkin' has had some major renovations since it first opened. In its current state, the location blends the modern, minimalist aesthetics of Dunkin's newer locations with the retro vibe that it had in 1950. The storefront features a large sign that reads "Dunkin' Donuts" in script above the front door, mirroring the shop's original signage. It also features a wall of images that give guests a look into the location's history. So if you find yourself in the city of Quincy and want a bite of history, you might want to make your way over (especially since Dunkin's donuts taste different at every store).